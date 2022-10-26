LKQ (LKQ Corporation) climbed 2.20 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

October 25, 2022, LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) trading session started at the price of $52.56, that was 2.20% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.02 and dropped to $52.56 before settling in for the closing price of $52.74. A 52-week range for LKQ has been $42.36 – $60.43.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 74.90%. With a float of $273.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.40 million.

The firm has a total of 46000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.68, operating margin of +11.41, and the pretax margin is +10.69.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LKQ Corporation stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 88,304. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,617 shares at a rate of $54.61, taking the stock ownership to the 15,203 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s Director sold 70,000 for $54.58, making the entire transaction worth $3,820,418. This insider now owns 136,901 shares in total.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.02) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +8.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.50% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LKQ Corporation, LKQ], we can find that recorded value of 1.27 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, LKQ Corporation’s (LKQ) raw stochastic average was set at 72.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $54.95. The third major resistance level sits at $55.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $51.51.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Key Stats

There are 274,390K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.38 billion. As of now, sales total 13,089 M while income totals 1,091 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,341 M while its last quarter net income were 420,000 K.