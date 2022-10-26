LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) volume exceeds 1.25 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $240.17, soaring 1.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $245.82 and dropped to $239.20 before settling in for the closing price of $240.66. Within the past 52 weeks, LPLA’s price has moved between $140.65 and $252.44.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 13.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.90%. With a float of $79.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.95 million.

In an organization with 6099 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.81, operating margin of +10.45, and the pretax margin is +7.79.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 05, was worth 4,805,400. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $240.27, taking the stock ownership to the 157,823 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s President & CEO sold 11,391 for $230.63, making the entire transaction worth $2,627,068. This insider now owns 162,608 shares in total.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.8) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +5.96 while generating a return on equity of 30.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.97% during the next five years compared to 21.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Trading Performance Indicators

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 129.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.20, a number that is poised to hit 2.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.9 million. That was better than the volume of 0.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.93.

During the past 100 days, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s (LPLA) raw stochastic average was set at 90.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $230.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $197.07. However, in the short run, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $247.47. Second resistance stands at $249.95. The third major resistance level sits at $254.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $240.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $236.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $234.23.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.28 billion based on 79,770K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,721 M and income totals 459,870 K. The company made 2,039 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 160,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.