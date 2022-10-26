Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 9.22%

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) stock priced at $4.36, up 7.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.555 and dropped to $4.2678 before settling in for the closing price of $4.18. NVTS’s price has ranged from $3.51 to $22.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -701.60%. With a float of $121.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.03 million.

In an organization with 162 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.02, operating margin of -288.08, and the pretax margin is -643.07.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is 15.70%, while institutional ownership is 19.40%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -643.26 while generating a return on equity of -104.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 16.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.99 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) raw stochastic average was set at 20.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.00. However, in the short run, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.61. Second resistance stands at $4.73. The third major resistance level sits at $4.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.15. The third support level lies at $4.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 679.05 million, the company has a total of 125,701K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 23,740 K while annual income is -152,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,610 K while its latest quarter income was 33,840 K.