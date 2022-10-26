NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) volume exceeds 0.62 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $71.58, up 3.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.04 and dropped to $71.37 before settling in for the closing price of $71.29. Over the past 52 weeks, NEP has traded in a range of $61.31-$88.80.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 4.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 320.10%. With a float of $82.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.90 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.00, operating margin of +23.83, and the pretax margin is +48.07.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of NextEra Energy Partners LP is 1.14%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.37) by $2.24. This company achieved a net margin of +13.95 while generating a return on equity of 5.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 320.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -1.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NextEra Energy Partners LP’s (NEP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Looking closely at NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.43 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.44.

During the past 100 days, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s (NEP) raw stochastic average was set at 36.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.82. However, in the short run, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $74.81. Second resistance stands at $75.76. The third major resistance level sits at $77.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $69.47.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.16 billion has total of 83,905K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 982,000 K in contrast with the sum of 137,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 362,000 K and last quarter income was 219,000 K.