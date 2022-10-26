NIKE Inc. (NKE) is expecting -14.96% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $88.03, up 4.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.93 and dropped to $87.89 before settling in for the closing price of $88.01. Over the past 52 weeks, NKE has traded in a range of $82.22-$179.10.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 5.50%. With a float of $1.24 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.57 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 79100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.13, operating margin of +14.49, and the pretax margin is +14.21.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of NIKE Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 671,673. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company sold 5,922 shares at a rate of $113.42, taking the stock ownership to the 75,295 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s EVP: CFO sold 4,139 for $113.42, making the entire transaction worth $469,445. This insider now owns 56,539 shares in total.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2022, the organization reported $0.9 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.8) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +12.92 while generating a return on equity of 43.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NIKE Inc.’s (NKE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 82.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIKE Inc. (NKE)

Looking closely at NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE), its last 5-days average volume was 8.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.43.

During the past 100 days, NIKE Inc.’s (NKE) raw stochastic average was set at 22.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $118.15. However, in the short run, NIKE Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $93.14. Second resistance stands at $94.55. The third major resistance level sits at $97.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $86.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $85.06.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 140.80 billion has total of 1,568,556K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 46,710 M in contrast with the sum of 6,046 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,687 M and last quarter income was 1,468 M.