No matter how cynical the overall market is Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) performance over the last week is recorded 1.19%

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $65.71, soaring 1.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.77 and dropped to $65.65 before settling in for the closing price of $65.51. Within the past 52 weeks, ADC’s price has moved between $61.62 and $80.44.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 30.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 2.60%. With a float of $78.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 57 employees.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 08, was worth 14,503. In this transaction Director of this company bought 213 shares at a rate of $68.09, taking the stock ownership to the 213 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s PRESIDENT & CEO bought 1,560 for $64.23, making the entire transaction worth $100,199. This insider now owns 482,848 shares in total.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.45) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.53% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Trading Performance Indicators

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 197.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, Agree Realty Corporation’s (ADC) raw stochastic average was set at 18.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $66.98 in the near term. At $67.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $68.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.74.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.24 billion based on 79,834K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 339,320 K and income totals 122,270 K. The company made 104,880 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 35,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.