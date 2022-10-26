No matter how cynical the overall market is C3.ai Inc. (AI) performance over the last week is recorded 1.75%

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.48, soaring 3.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.87 and dropped to $12.38 before settling in for the closing price of $12.32. Within the past 52 weeks, AI’s price has moved between $11.29 and $53.82.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -241.60%. With a float of $90.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 704 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.79, operating margin of -77.59, and the pretax margin is -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 46.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 3,576. In this transaction SVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 291 shares at a rate of $12.29, taking the stock ownership to the 357,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 27, when Company’s Director sold 12,500 for $12.90, making the entire transaction worth $161,250. This insider now owns 546,495 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.29) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

C3.ai Inc. (AI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.26 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 11.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.96 in the near term. At $13.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.98.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.37 billion based on 108,482K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 252,760 K and income totals -192,070 K. The company made 65,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -71,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.