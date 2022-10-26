No matter how cynical the overall market is, Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) performance over the last week is recorded -16.31%

On October 25, 2022, Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) opened at $28.12, lower -1.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.065 and dropped to $27.41 before settling in for the closing price of $27.79. Price fluctuations for DNLI have ranged from $20.24 to $56.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -478.80% at the time writing. With a float of $103.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.01 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 395 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.47, operating margin of -607.78, and the pretax margin is -598.34.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 77.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 616,304. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $30.82, taking the stock ownership to the 1,910,356 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $31.61, making the entire transaction worth $632,282. This insider now owns 1,930,356 shares in total.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.51) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -597.15 while generating a return on equity of -27.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -478.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.66 million, its volume of 2.13 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.23.

During the past 100 days, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s (DNLI) raw stochastic average was set at 35.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.55 in the near term. At $29.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.24.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) Key Stats

There are currently 123,348K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 48,660 K according to its annual income of -290,580 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 52,480 K and its income totaled -58,790 K.