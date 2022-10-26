No matter how cynical the overall market is East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) performance over the last week is recorded -6.26%

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) stock priced at $66.82, up 1.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.67 and dropped to $66.40 before settling in for the closing price of $67.36. EWBC’s price has ranged from $61.65 to $93.51 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 7.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.60%. With a float of $139.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.43 million.

In an organization with 3100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of East West Bancorp Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 146,416. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,600 shares at a rate of $91.51, taking the stock ownership to the 17,130 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s Director sold 400 for $91.51, making the entire transaction worth $36,604. This insider now owns 18,730 shares in total.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.81 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +47.56 while generating a return on equity of 15.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are East West Bancorp Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.07, a number that is poised to hit 2.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.23 million. That was better than the volume of 0.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.03.

During the past 100 days, East West Bancorp Inc.’s (EWBC) raw stochastic average was set at 41.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.07. However, in the short run, East West Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $69.29. Second resistance stands at $70.11. The third major resistance level sits at $71.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.75.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.31 billion, the company has a total of 140,918K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,905 M while annual income is 872,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 703,790 K while its latest quarter income was 295,340 K.