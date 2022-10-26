No matter how cynical the overall market is, Eqonex Limited (EQOS) performance over the last week is recorded -3.52%

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.29, soaring 18.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3604 and dropped to $0.28 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Within the past 52 weeks, EQOS’s price has moved between $0.25 and $7.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 62.70%. With a float of $34.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.96 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 195 employees.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Eqonex Limited is 34.83%, while institutional ownership is 3.60%.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1416.43 while generating a return on equity of -228.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.84

Technical Analysis of Eqonex Limited (EQOS)

Looking closely at Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.55 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Eqonex Limited’s (EQOS) raw stochastic average was set at 10.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 189.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4487, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1897. However, in the short run, Eqonex Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3736. Second resistance stands at $0.4072. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4540. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2932, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2464. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2128.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.97 million based on 46,442K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,290 K and income totals -75,000 K.