No matter how cynical the overall market is, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) performance over the last week is recorded -17.62%

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $0.2106, down -9.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2106 and dropped to $0.1519 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Over the past 52 weeks, VINO has traded in a range of $0.19-$4.93.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 26.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 81.50%. With a float of $19.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 80 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.39, operating margin of -49.07, and the pretax margin is -48.60.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 2.10%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -44.59 while generating a return on equity of -29.69.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s (VINO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58

Technical Analysis of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

Looking closely at Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO), its last 5-days average volume was 2.09 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s (VINO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 185.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 127.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2652, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1384. However, in the short run, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2151. Second resistance stands at $0.2422. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2738. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1564, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1248. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0977.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.79 million has total of 25,145K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,920 K in contrast with the sum of -2,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 410 K and last quarter income was -5,290 K.