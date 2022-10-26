No matter how cynical the overall market is, Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) performance over the last week is recorded 1.17%

On October 25, 2022, Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) opened at $35.84, higher 3.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.14 and dropped to $35.56 before settling in for the closing price of $35.89. Price fluctuations for HOG have ranged from $29.80 to $44.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -2.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.40% at the time writing. With a float of $145.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Harley-Davidson Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 1,002,628. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 25,750 shares at a rate of $38.94, taking the stock ownership to the 508,870 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Director bought 1,335 for $37.50, making the entire transaction worth $50,062. This insider now owns 1,335 shares in total.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.07) by $0.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.10% during the next five years compared to 1.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.75 million, its volume of 1.61 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s (HOG) raw stochastic average was set at 55.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.65 in the near term. At $38.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $34.49.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Key Stats

There are currently 146,162K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,336 M according to its annual income of 650,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,469 M and its income totaled 215,850 K.