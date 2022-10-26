No matter how cynical the overall market is New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) performance over the last week is recorded 4.50%

October 25, 2022, New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) trading session started at the price of $42.16, that was 1.87% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.28 and dropped to $41.97 before settling in for the closing price of $42.19. A 52-week range for NJR has been $36.77 – $47.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 2.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -28.80%. With a float of $95.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.15 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1251 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.16, operating margin of +14.16, and the pretax margin is +11.02.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward New Jersey Resources Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of New Jersey Resources Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 121,722. In this transaction Senior VP and COO, NJNG of this company sold 2,690 shares at a rate of $45.25, taking the stock ownership to the 36,016 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Director bought 4,000 for $38.04, making the entire transaction worth $152,160. This insider now owns 8,016 shares in total.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.28) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +5.54 while generating a return on equity of 6.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -4.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 194.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)

The latest stats from [New Jersey Resources Corporation, NJR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.53 million was superior to 0.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, New Jersey Resources Corporation’s (NJR) raw stochastic average was set at 52.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $43.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $44.05. The third major resistance level sits at $44.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.90.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) Key Stats

There are 96,228K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.01 billion. As of now, sales total 2,157 M while income totals 117,890 K. Its latest quarter income was 552,340 K while its last quarter net income were 13,050 K.