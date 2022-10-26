No matter how cynical the overall market is, Sonoco Products Company (SON) performance over the last week is recorded 0.98%

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $62.01, up 1.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.05 and dropped to $61.5388 before settling in for the closing price of $62.26. Over the past 52 weeks, SON has traded in a range of $51.52-$67.06.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 3.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -141.90%. With a float of $97.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.90, operating margin of +9.18, and the pretax margin is -2.88.

Sonoco Products Company (SON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Sonoco Products Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 29, was worth 105,399. In this transaction Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging of this company sold 1,673 shares at a rate of $63.00, taking the stock ownership to the 5,063 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,898 for $62.53, making the entire transaction worth $118,674. This insider now owns 83,818 shares in total.

Sonoco Products Company (SON) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.66) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -1.53 while generating a return on equity of -4.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.51% during the next five years compared to -18.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sonoco Products Company’s (SON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sonoco Products Company (SON)

Looking closely at Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.56.

During the past 100 days, Sonoco Products Company’s (SON) raw stochastic average was set at 79.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.72. However, in the short run, Sonoco Products Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $63.51. Second resistance stands at $64.04. The third major resistance level sits at $65.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $60.49.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.97 billion has total of 97,506K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,590 M in contrast with the sum of -85,480 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,913 M and last quarter income was 131,670 K.