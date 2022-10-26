No matter how cynical the overall market is Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) performance over the last week is recorded 2.96%

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) stock priced at $48.43, up 7.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.37 and dropped to $48.38 before settling in for the closing price of $46.87. SYNH’s price has ranged from $44.22 to $104.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 26.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.30%. With a float of $61.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26751 employees.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Syneos Health Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 99.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 39,000. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $78.00, taking the stock ownership to the 9,342 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,002 for $78.00, making the entire transaction worth $78,156. This insider now owns 47,552 shares in total.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.01% during the next five years compared to 2.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Syneos Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.67, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.56 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.84.

During the past 100 days, Syneos Health Inc.’s (SYNH) raw stochastic average was set at 17.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $51.03 in the near term. At $51.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.05.

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.12 billion, the company has a total of 102,653K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,213 M while annual income is 234,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,361 M while its latest quarter income was 77,740 K.