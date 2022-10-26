Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) last year’s performance of 33.99% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On October 25, 2022, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) opened at $33.84, lower -0.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.64 and dropped to $33.50 before settling in for the closing price of $34.20. Price fluctuations for NOG have ranged from $17.51 to $39.10 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 27.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 99.40% at the time writing. With a float of $66.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 25 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.15, operating margin of +57.67, and the pretax margin is +0.68.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 20, was worth 492,813. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer & Sec. of this company sold 13,762 shares at a rate of $35.81, taking the stock ownership to the 81,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 19, when Company’s President sold 1,713 for $34.73, making the entire transaction worth $59,485. This insider now owns 16,869 shares in total.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.27) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +0.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.90% during the next five years compared to 69.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG)

Looking closely at Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.56 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.89.

During the past 100 days, Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s (NOG) raw stochastic average was set at 71.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.87. However, in the short run, Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.61. Second resistance stands at $35.19. The third major resistance level sits at $35.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.33.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) Key Stats

There are currently 78,915K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.65 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 496,900 K according to its annual income of 6,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 441,450 K and its income totaled 251,260 K.