Now that Aeva Technologies Inc.’s volume has hit 1.47 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.88, soaring 12.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.12 and dropped to $1.87 before settling in for the closing price of $1.88. Within the past 52 weeks, AEVA’s price has moved between $1.75 and $10.75.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -319.40%. With a float of $125.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 227 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.04, operating margin of -1124.51, and the pretax margin is -1099.60.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aeva Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 33,001. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 11,997 shares at a rate of $2.75, taking the stock ownership to the 192,797 shares.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1099.60 while generating a return on equity of -29.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -319.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 31.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 50.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.01 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s (AEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 12.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4600, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5500. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.2000 in the near term. At $2.2900, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7900. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.7000.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 450.52 million based on 217,994K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,270 K and income totals -101,880 K. The company made 1,490 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -34,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.