Now that Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 23.83 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On October 25, 2022, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) opened at $0.089, higher 5.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.097 and dropped to $0.078 before settling in for the closing price of $0.08. Price fluctuations for COSM have ranged from $0.07 to $4.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 52.80% over the past five years. With a float of $18.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 95 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 40.46%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 20, was worth 1,500,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 12,500,000 shares at a rate of $0.12, taking the stock ownership to the 19,334,168 shares.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.89

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) saw its 5-day average volume 32.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 282.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 164.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2608, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3249. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.0969 in the near term. At $0.1064, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1159. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0779, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0684. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0589.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

There are currently 26,365K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.51 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 56,240 K according to its annual income of -7,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,210 K and its income totaled -1,240 K.