Now that Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s volume has hit 0.77 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.03, soaring 2.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.40 and dropped to $12.84 before settling in for the closing price of $13.06. Within the past 52 weeks, HCSG’s price has moved between $11.97 and $20.54.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 1.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -53.60%. With a float of $73.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.34 million.

In an organization with 39200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.46, operating margin of +2.87, and the pretax margin is +3.77.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 93,569. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,001 shares at a rate of $18.71, taking the stock ownership to the 21,474 shares.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +2.79 while generating a return on equity of 9.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to -10.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s (HCSG) raw stochastic average was set at 20.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.05. However, in the short run, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.57. Second resistance stands at $13.76. The third major resistance level sits at $14.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.45.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 978.82 million based on 74,054K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,642 M and income totals 45,860 K. The company made 414,490 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 320 K in sales during its previous quarter.