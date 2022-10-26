Now that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s volume has hit 1.84 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) stock priced at $139.08, up 3.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $144.62 and dropped to $139.08 before settling in for the closing price of $138.96. DGX’s price has ranged from $120.40 to $174.16 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 7.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 48.20%. With a float of $112.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.00 million.

In an organization with 40000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.38, operating margin of +22.65, and the pretax margin is +24.09.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 246,780. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $123.39, taking the stock ownership to the 23,933 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $125.02, making the entire transaction worth $250,040. This insider now owns 23,933 shares in total.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.43 while generating a return on equity of 30.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -14.82% during the next five years compared to 28.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.15, a number that is poised to hit 1.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.66 million. That was better than the volume of 1.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.75.

During the past 100 days, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (DGX) raw stochastic average was set at 97.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $128.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $134.59. However, in the short run, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $146.09. Second resistance stands at $148.12. The third major resistance level sits at $151.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $140.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $137.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $135.01.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.54 billion, the company has a total of 116,606K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,788 M while annual income is 1,995 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,486 M while its latest quarter income was 256,000 K.