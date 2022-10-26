Now that The RealReal Inc.’s volume has hit 5.15 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On October 25, 2022, The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) opened at $1.30, higher 19.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.58 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. Price fluctuations for REAL have ranged from $1.16 to $17.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -28.70% at the time writing. With a float of $92.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3355 employees.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The RealReal Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 24, was worth 2,160. In this transaction President of this company sold 1,636 shares at a rate of $1.32, taking the stock ownership to the 665,343 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s President sold 14,146 for $2.32, making the entire transaction worth $32,819. This insider now owns 667,843 shares in total.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.51) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The RealReal Inc. (REAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) saw its 5-day average volume 4.54 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, The RealReal Inc.’s (REAL) raw stochastic average was set at 15.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 133.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9030, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.7172. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6667 in the near term. At $1.7633, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2033. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1067.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) Key Stats

There are currently 95,537K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 134.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 467,690 K according to its annual income of -236,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 154,440 K and its income totaled -53,170 K.