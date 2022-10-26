Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) volume exceeds 1.07 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On October 25, 2022, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) opened at $269.39, higher 1.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $278.07 and dropped to $269.29 before settling in for the closing price of $269.22. Price fluctuations for ODFL have ranged from $231.31 to $373.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 56.50% at the time writing. With a float of $97.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.08 million.

The firm has a total of 23663 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.75, operating margin of +26.97, and the pretax margin is +26.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Trucking industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 8,517,957. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 28,754 shares at a rate of $296.24, taking the stock ownership to the 780,815 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 6,246 for $300.14, making the entire transaction worth $1,874,674. This insider now owns 809,569 shares in total.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $3.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.14) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +19.68 while generating a return on equity of 29.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.66% during the next five years compared to 30.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.79, a number that is poised to hit 3.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., ODFL], we can find that recorded value of 1.01 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.42.

During the past 100 days, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s (ODFL) raw stochastic average was set at 46.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $269.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $280.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $278.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $282.58. The third major resistance level sits at $287.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $269.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $265.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $260.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Key Stats

There are currently 111,774K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,256 M according to its annual income of 1,034 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,667 M and its income totaled 376,080 K.