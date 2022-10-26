ORC (Orchid Island Capital Inc.) climbed 5.05 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $9.50, up 5.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.11 and dropped to $9.31 before settling in for the closing price of $9.51. Over the past 52 weeks, ORC has traded in a range of $7.95-$25.20.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -35.50%. With a float of $33.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.41 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.54, operating margin of -44.65, and the pretax margin is -50.14.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Orchid Island Capital Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.10%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -50.14 while generating a return on equity of -10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.89 million, its volume of 1.09 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s (ORC) raw stochastic average was set at 24.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.30 in the near term. At $10.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.70.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 332.77 million has total of 35,250K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 134,700 K in contrast with the sum of -64,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 35,270 K and last quarter income was -60,140 K.