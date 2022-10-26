PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) is -81.48% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $0.1549, down -4.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1549 and dropped to $0.13 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Over the past 52 weeks, PHAS has traded in a range of $0.12-$4.08.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.00%. With a float of $46.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 60 employees.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 55.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 8,886. In this transaction SVP of Human Resources of this company sold 11,248 shares at a rate of $0.79, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19, when Company’s VP, Human Resources sold 5,766 for $2.37, making the entire transaction worth $13,665. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.66) by $0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (PHAS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) saw its 5-day average volume 3.66 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (PHAS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 225.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7066, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0798. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1499 in the near term. At $0.1649, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1748. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1250, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1151. The third support level lies at $0.1001 if the price breaches the second support level.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.75 million has total of 49,858K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,830 K in contrast with the sum of -131,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 210 K and last quarter income was -16,670 K.