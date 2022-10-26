Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) kicked off at the price of $2.92: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) stock priced at $2.92. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.98 and dropped to $2.895 before settling in for the closing price of $2.92. PBI’s price has ranged from $2.30 to $8.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 4.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 101.80%. With a float of $161.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.54, operating margin of +4.23, and the pretax margin is -0.20.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Business Equipment & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Pitney Bowes Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 69.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 54,640. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $2.73, taking the stock ownership to the 45,834 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $3.48, making the entire transaction worth $86,918. This insider now owns 101,930 shares in total.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.10 while generating a return on equity of 3.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -45.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pitney Bowes Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 157.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.28 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (PBI) raw stochastic average was set at 23.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.97 in the near term. At $3.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.80.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 504.28 million, the company has a total of 173,877K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,674 M while annual income is -1,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 871,500 K while its latest quarter income was 4,340 K.