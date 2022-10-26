Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) posted a -2.46% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $42.80, up 3.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.70 and dropped to $42.79 before settling in for the closing price of $42.40. Over the past 52 weeks, QGEN has traded in a range of $40.38-$58.00.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 44.10%. With a float of $226.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $227.59 million.

The firm has a total of 6100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Qiagen N.V. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 69.10%.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.46) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.46% during the next five years compared to 44.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Qiagen N.V.’s (QGEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qiagen N.V. (QGEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Qiagen N.V., QGEN], we can find that recorded value of 0.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, Qiagen N.V.’s (QGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 32.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $44.31. The third major resistance level sits at $44.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.18.

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.98 billion has total of 227,074K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,252 M in contrast with the sum of 512,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 515,510 K and last quarter income was 96,660 K.