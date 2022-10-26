Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) with a beta value of 0.88 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.27, soaring 5.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.38 and dropped to $2.27 before settling in for the closing price of $2.26. Within the past 52 weeks, QUOT’s price has moved between $1.68 and $7.92.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 13.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.70%. With a float of $87.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.37 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1162 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.95, operating margin of -2.23, and the pretax margin is -8.04.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quotient Technology Inc. is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 10,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $1.80, taking the stock ownership to the 141,375 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.83, making the entire transaction worth $9,150. This insider now owns 375,108 shares in total.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8.74 while generating a return on equity of -18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -16.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89

Technical Analysis of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.05 million, its volume of 0.92 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Technology Inc.’s (QUOT) raw stochastic average was set at 24.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.42 in the near term. At $2.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.20.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 232.36 million based on 96,389K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 521,490 K and income totals -45,570 K. The company made 69,250 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -43,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.