Recent developments with National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.50 cents.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $34.74, soaring 3.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.61 and dropped to $34.66 before settling in for the closing price of $34.79. Within the past 52 weeks, EYE’s price has moved between $22.59 and $65.92.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 11.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 227.00%. With a float of $77.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13735 employees.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 25,707. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $25.71, taking the stock ownership to the 12,588 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s SVP, GC and Secretary bought 5,000 for $23.25, making the entire transaction worth $116,225. This insider now owns 18,697 shares in total.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.3) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 227.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) Trading Performance Indicators

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE)

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.55 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s (EYE) raw stochastic average was set at 85.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.86 in the near term. At $37.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.81. The third support level lies at $32.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.78 billion based on 78,887K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,080 M and income totals 128,240 K. The company made 509,560 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 9,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.