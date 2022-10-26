Recent developments with Pool Corporation (POOL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.85 cents.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $293.27, up 1.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $302.04 and dropped to $293.27 before settling in for the closing price of $292.83. Over the past 52 weeks, POOL has traded in a range of $278.10-$582.27.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 15.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 79.10%. With a float of $38.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.54, operating margin of +15.68, and the pretax margin is +15.56.

Pool Corporation (POOL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 960,033. In this transaction Vice President/CFO of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $384.01, taking the stock ownership to the 10,721 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s President/CEO bought 500 for $387.08, making the entire transaction worth $193,542. This insider now owns 61,825 shares in total.

Pool Corporation (POOL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $7.52) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +12.20 while generating a return on equity of 75.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.47% during the next five years compared to 35.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pool Corporation’s (POOL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 18.07, a number that is poised to hit 2.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pool Corporation (POOL)

The latest stats from [Pool Corporation, POOL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.97 million was superior to 0.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.58.

During the past 100 days, Pool Corporation’s (POOL) raw stochastic average was set at 14.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $333.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $395.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $302.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $306.72. The third major resistance level sits at $311.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $293.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $289.18. The third support level lies at $285.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.78 billion has total of 39,591K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,296 M in contrast with the sum of 650,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,615 M and last quarter income was 190,060 K.