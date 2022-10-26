Recent developments with Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.68 cents.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.92, soaring 8.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.0112 and dropped to $0.91 before settling in for the closing price of $0.92. Within the past 52 weeks, RCON’s price has moved between $0.50 and $2.65.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 2.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 56.80%. With a float of $25.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 184 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.05, operating margin of -126.85, and the pretax margin is -54.50.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Recon Technology Ltd. is 53.60%, while institutional ownership is 8.00%.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -47.63 while generating a return on equity of -11.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Trading Performance Indicators

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43 and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) saw its 5-day average volume 0.31 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Recon Technology Ltd.’s (RCON) raw stochastic average was set at 97.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7097, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8516. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0375 in the near term. At $1.0750, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1387. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9363, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8726. The third support level lies at $0.8351 if the price breaches the second support level.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 30.21 million based on 29,701K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,420 K and income totals -3,540 K. The company made 14,598 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,953 K in sales during its previous quarter.