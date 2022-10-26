Recent developments with Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.99 cents.

On October 25, 2022, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) opened at $53.51, higher 2.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.98 and dropped to $53.51 before settling in for the closing price of $53.09. Price fluctuations for TW have ranged from $51.47 to $102.33 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 16.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 23.90% at the time writing. With a float of $107.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $204.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1046 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.09, operating margin of +32.97, and the pretax margin is +34.37.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tradeweb Markets Inc. is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 98.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 234,316. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,503 shares at a rate of $66.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 17,119 for $74.58, making the entire transaction worth $1,276,742. This insider now owns 230,164 shares in total.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.49) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +21.07 while generating a return on equity of 5.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.11% during the next five years compared to 21.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)

The latest stats from [Tradeweb Markets Inc., TW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.8 million was superior to 0.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.88.

During the past 100 days, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s (TW) raw stochastic average was set at 13.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.82. The third major resistance level sits at $56.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.88. The third support level lies at $52.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Key Stats

There are currently 207,729K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,076 M according to its annual income of 226,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 297,140 K and its income totaled 68,340 K.