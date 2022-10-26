Renalytix Plc (RNLX) is expecting -40.82% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $1.13, up 36.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.57 and dropped to $1.101 before settling in for the closing price of $1.06. Over the past 52 weeks, RNLX has traded in a range of $1.05-$25.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -191.50%. With a float of $32.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.15 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 48 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Renalytix Plc (RNLX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -191.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Renalytix Plc’s (RNLX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Renalytix Plc (RNLX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.11 million, its volume of 0.27 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Renalytix Plc’s (RNLX) raw stochastic average was set at 10.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 168.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 120.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6587, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.1791. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6463 in the near term. At $1.8427, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1153. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1773, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9047. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7083.

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 54.13 million has total of 37,446K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,490 K in contrast with the sum of -34,730 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 812 K and last quarter income was -14,695 K.