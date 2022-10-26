Repligen Corporation (RGEN) soared 5.47 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) stock priced at $169.99, up 5.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $178.50 and dropped to $169.215 before settling in for the closing price of $167.94. RGEN’s price has ranged from $137.21 to $306.98 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 45.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 101.50%. With a float of $55.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1852 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.62, operating margin of +28.82, and the pretax margin is +22.90.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Repligen Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 176,057. In this transaction Director of this company sold 775 shares at a rate of $227.17, taking the stock ownership to the 76,401 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 26,402 for $224.73, making the entire transaction worth $5,933,438. This insider now owns 178,265 shares in total.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.92 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +19.13 while generating a return on equity of 7.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.00% during the next five years compared to 45.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Repligen Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 222.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

The latest stats from [Repligen Corporation, RGEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.04 million was superior to 0.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.88.

During the past 100 days, Repligen Corporation’s (RGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 31.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $210.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $186.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $180.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $184.23. The third major resistance level sits at $189.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $171.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $165.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $162.10.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.06 billion, the company has a total of 55,491K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 670,530 K while annual income is 128,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 207,630 K while its latest quarter income was 49,860 K.