Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) 20 Days SMA touches 9.68%: The odds favor the bear

On October 25, 2022, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) opened at $3.97, higher 5.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.21 and dropped to $3.92 before settling in for the closing price of $3.95. Price fluctuations for RSI have ranged from $3.34 to $21.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -5.90% at the time writing. With a float of $57.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 468 employees.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gambling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rush Street Interactive Inc. is 8.70%, while institutional ownership is 78.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 63,409. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 15,530 shares at a rate of $4.08, taking the stock ownership to the 313,098 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s Director bought 60,000 for $5.06, making the entire transaction worth $303,600. This insider now owns 82,759 shares in total.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

Looking closely at Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s (RSI) raw stochastic average was set at 26.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.60. However, in the short run, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.28. Second resistance stands at $4.39. The third major resistance level sits at $4.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.70.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Key Stats

There are currently 220,430K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 888.84 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 488,110 K according to its annual income of -19,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 143,740 K and its income totaled -8,330 K.