Sony Group Corporation (SONY) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.02%

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $66.09, up 3.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.35 and dropped to $66.03 before settling in for the closing price of $65.14. Over the past 52 weeks, SONY has traded in a range of $61.72-$133.75.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 5.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.40%. With a float of $1.23 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.24 billion.

In an organization with 108900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.46, operating margin of +11.22, and the pretax margin is +11.03.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Sony Group Corporation is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.85) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +8.89 while generating a return on equity of 13.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.60% during the next five years compared to 65.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sony Group Corporation’s (SONY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 181.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.74, a number that is poised to hit 1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sony Group Corporation (SONY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.8 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, Sony Group Corporation’s (SONY) raw stochastic average was set at 17.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.21. However, in the short run, Sony Group Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $67.72. Second resistance stands at $68.19. The third major resistance level sits at $69.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.55. The third support level lies at $65.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 84.59 billion has total of 1,237,004K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 88,301 M in contrast with the sum of 7,851 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 17,799 M and last quarter income was 1,680 M.