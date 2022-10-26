SPB (Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.) climbed 3.40 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On October 25, 2022, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) opened at $43.15, higher 3.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.82 and dropped to $43.15 before settling in for the closing price of $43.00. Price fluctuations for SPB have ranged from $38.93 to $107.22 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -9.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -81.30% at the time writing. With a float of $39.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.88, operating margin of +6.77, and the pretax margin is -0.37.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.42) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +0.50 while generating a return on equity of 1.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -81.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.20% during the next five years compared to 20.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB)

Looking closely at Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.49 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.16.

During the past 100 days, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s (SPB) raw stochastic average was set at 10.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.79. However, in the short run, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.14. Second resistance stands at $45.81. The third major resistance level sits at $46.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.80.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) Key Stats

There are currently 40,776K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,998 M according to its annual income of 189,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 818,000 K and its income totaled 32,700 K.