Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $1.00, up 10.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.15 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. Over the past 52 weeks, SUNL has traded in a range of $0.96-$6.36.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -328.70%. With a float of $66.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 214 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.27, operating margin of -27.94, and the pretax margin is -213.06.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 41,800. In this transaction Executive VP & COO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.18, taking the stock ownership to the 83,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,000 for $4.31, making the entire transaction worth $86,200. This insider now owns 615,000 shares in total.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -133.72 while generating a return on equity of -35.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -328.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s (SUNL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s (SUNL) raw stochastic average was set at 4.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 167.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3192, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5104. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1867 in the near term. At $1.2433, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9433. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8867.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 147.96 million has total of 130,897K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 114,740 K in contrast with the sum of -153,430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 29,590 K and last quarter income was 4,120 K.