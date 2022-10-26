Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) volume exceeds 1.31 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $123.57, soaring 1.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $125.61 and dropped to $122.73 before settling in for the closing price of $123.11. Within the past 52 weeks, TTWO’s price has moved between $101.85 and $195.82.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 14.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -29.60%. With a float of $163.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.69 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7799 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.16, operating margin of +15.55, and the pretax margin is +13.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 20,915. In this transaction Director of this company sold 167 shares at a rate of $125.24, taking the stock ownership to the 62,042 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 3,381 for $124.23, making the entire transaction worth $420,028. This insider now owns 92,191 shares in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.04) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +11.93 while generating a return on equity of 11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.86% during the next five years compared to 38.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 214.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 1.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.34 million, its volume of 1.23 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.38.

During the past 100 days, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s (TTWO) raw stochastic average was set at 59.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $121.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $134.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $126.18 in the near term. At $127.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $129.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $123.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $121.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $120.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.57 billion based on 115,809K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,505 M and income totals 418,020 K. The company made 1,102 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -104,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.