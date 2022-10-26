Teekay Corporation (TK) is 7.82% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) stock priced at $3.81, up 1.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.94 and dropped to $3.78 before settling in for the closing price of $3.83. TK’s price has ranged from $2.54 to $3.97 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -21.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -32.90%. With a float of $69.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.35 million.

In an organization with 4150 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -7.29, operating margin of -18.19, and the pretax margin is -41.38.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Teekay Corporation is 41.70%, while institutional ownership is 30.10%.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -15.04 while generating a return on equity of -20.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -10.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Teekay Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.92

Technical Analysis of Teekay Corporation (TK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.58 million. That was better than the volume of 0.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Teekay Corporation’s (TK) raw stochastic average was set at 94.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.31. However, in the short run, Teekay Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.96. Second resistance stands at $4.03. The third major resistance level sits at $4.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.71. The third support level lies at $3.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 398.30 million, the company has a total of 101,693K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 682,510 K while annual income is 7,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 280,790 K while its latest quarter income was 5,280 K.