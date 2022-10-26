Tenneco Inc. (TEN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.67%

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $18.55, up 1.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.87 and dropped to $18.4601 before settling in for the closing price of $18.52. Over the past 52 weeks, TEN has traded in a range of $9.51-$19.59.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 16.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 102.20%. With a float of $81.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 71000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.96, operating margin of +2.74, and the pretax margin is +1.56.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Tenneco Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.90%.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.65) by -$0.76. This company achieved a net margin of +0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tenneco Inc.’s (TEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.55 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Tenneco Inc.’s (TEN) raw stochastic average was set at 84.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.98 in the near term. At $19.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.31. The third support level lies at $18.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.59 billion has total of 83,390K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,035 M in contrast with the sum of 35,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,665 M and last quarter income was -121,000 K.