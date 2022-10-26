The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) volume exceeds 0.72 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On October 25, 2022, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) opened at $44.54, higher 6.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.30 and dropped to $44.21 before settling in for the closing price of $44.58. Price fluctuations for SMG have ranged from $39.06 to $180.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.20% at the time writing. With a float of $40.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.40 million.

The firm has a total of 2400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.60, operating margin of +15.09, and the pretax margin is +13.75.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 68.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 5,864,220. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $97.74, taking the stock ownership to the 261,816 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s EVP and CCO sold 17,500 for $98.42, making the entire transaction worth $1,722,363. This insider now owns 9,760 shares in total.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $4.75) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +10.49 while generating a return on equity of 60.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 17.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.85, a number that is poised to hit -1.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, SMG], we can find that recorded value of 0.64 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.48.

During the past 100 days, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s (SMG) raw stochastic average was set at 12.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.35. The third major resistance level sits at $51.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.12.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Key Stats

There are currently 55,406K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.57 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,925 M according to its annual income of 512,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,186 M and its income totaled -443,900 K.