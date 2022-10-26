U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) with a beta value of 2.75 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.75, plunging -2.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.88 and dropped to $13.3296 before settling in for the closing price of $13.73. Within the past 52 weeks, SLCA’s price has moved between $8.72 and $21.54.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 14.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 75.50%. With a float of $73.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.51 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1863 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 413,668. In this transaction SVP General Counsel of this company sold 32,230 shares at a rate of $12.83, taking the stock ownership to the 85,692 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29, when Company’s Director sold 50,000 for $15.12, making the entire transaction worth $756,000. This insider now owns 171,346 shares in total.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Trading Performance Indicators

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.22 million, its volume of 0.8 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s (SLCA) raw stochastic average was set at 43.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.70 in the near term. At $14.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.60.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 983.16 million based on 75,556K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,104 M and income totals -33,760 K. The company made 388,510 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 22,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.