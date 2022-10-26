UE (Urban Edge Properties) climbed 4.21 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $13.57, up 4.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.205 and dropped to $13.57 before settling in for the closing price of $13.54. Over the past 52 weeks, UE has traded in a range of $12.91-$19.96.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 5.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.50%. With a float of $113.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 116 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.11, operating margin of +34.90, and the pretax margin is +25.63.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +24.15 while generating a return on equity of 10.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.30% during the next five years compared to -1.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Urban Edge Properties’s (UE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Looking closely at Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Urban Edge Properties’s (UE) raw stochastic average was set at 21.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.93. However, in the short run, Urban Edge Properties’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.35. Second resistance stands at $14.60. The third major resistance level sits at $14.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.08.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.61 billion has total of 117,443K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 425,080 K in contrast with the sum of 102,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 97,850 K and last quarter income was 11,630 K.