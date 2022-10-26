ULTA (Ulta Beauty Inc.) climbed 2.80 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $384.04, up 2.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $397.69 and dropped to $383.52 before settling in for the closing price of $384.63. Over the past 52 weeks, ULTA has traded in a range of $330.80-$451.30.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 12.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 478.20%. With a float of $50.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.61 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 16500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.03, operating margin of +14.49, and the pretax margin is +15.01.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Ulta Beauty Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 123,059. In this transaction Director of this company sold 276 shares at a rate of $445.86, taking the stock ownership to the 2,168 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 594 for $440.53, making the entire transaction worth $261,675. This insider now owns 2,482 shares in total.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $6.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $4.46) by $1.84. This company achieved a net margin of +11.42 while generating a return on equity of 55.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 478.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.60% during the next five years compared to 22.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ulta Beauty Inc.’s (ULTA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.34, a number that is poised to hit 4.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 23.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.8 million, its volume of 0.94 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.90.

During the past 100 days, Ulta Beauty Inc.’s (ULTA) raw stochastic average was set at 38.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $408.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $392.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $400.89 in the near term. At $406.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $415.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $386.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $378.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $372.55.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.19 billion has total of 51,222K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,631 M in contrast with the sum of 985,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,297 M and last quarter income was 295,680 K.