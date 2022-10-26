United Rentals Inc. (URI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 13.43% last month.

October 25, 2022, United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) trading session started at the price of $288.48, that was 1.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $296.98 and dropped to $288.14 before settling in for the closing price of $290.73. A 52-week range for URI has been $230.54 – $414.99.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 11.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 56.00%. With a float of $69.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 20400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.97, operating margin of +23.63, and the pretax margin is +19.00.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward United Rentals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of United Rentals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 102,637. In this transaction VP, Controller of this company sold 308 shares at a rate of $333.24, taking the stock ownership to the 2,070 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s EVP, CFO sold 977 for $325.00, making the entire transaction worth $317,525. This insider now owns 21,587 shares in total.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $6.46) by $1.4. This company achieved a net margin of +14.27 while generating a return on equity of 26.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.70% during the next five years compared to 24.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what United Rentals Inc. (URI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 24.15, a number that is poised to hit 9.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 33.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Rentals Inc. (URI)

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.73 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.09.

During the past 100 days, United Rentals Inc.’s (URI) raw stochastic average was set at 56.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $292.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $301.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $298.57 in the near term. At $302.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $307.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $289.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $284.51. The third support level lies at $280.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Key Stats

There are 69,985K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.97 billion. As of now, sales total 9,716 M while income totals 1,386 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,771 M while its last quarter net income were 493,000 K.