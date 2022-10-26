US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) last year’s performance of -19.75% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) on Tuesday, soaring 3.10% from the previous trading daybefore settling in for the closing price of $28.02. Within the past 52 weeks, USFD’s price has moved between $25.49 and $39.73.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 146.60%. With a float of $215.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.00 million.

The firm has a total of 28000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Food Distribution industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 2,440,068. In this transaction EVP, Nationally Managed Bus. of this company sold 75,079 shares at a rate of $32.50, taking the stock ownership to the 118,808 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Director sold 40,000 for $33.33, making the entire transaction worth $1,333,200. This insider now owns 594,159 shares in total.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.55% during the next five years compared to -12.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Trading Performance Indicators

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [US Foods Holding Corp., USFD], we can find that recorded value of 0.86 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, US Foods Holding Corp.’s (USFD) raw stochastic average was set at 41.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.63. The third major resistance level sits at $30.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.18.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.28 billion based on 224,542K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 29,487 M and income totals 164,000 K. The company made 8,827 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 70,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.