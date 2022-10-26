Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,999 M

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) stock priced at $169.95, up 2.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $174.08 and dropped to $169.475 before settling in for the closing price of $169.46. VRSK’s price has ranged from $156.05 to $231.57 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 8.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -5.40%. With a float of $155.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.97 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9367 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.93, operating margin of +37.93, and the pretax margin is +29.19.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Consulting Services Industry. The insider ownership of Verisk Analytics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 95.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 179,224. In this transaction Director of this company sold 932 shares at a rate of $192.30, taking the stock ownership to the 13,021 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s EVP, Gen Counsel and Corp Sec sold 429 for $200.09, making the entire transaction worth $85,839. This insider now owns 6,102 shares in total.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.34 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +22.22 while generating a return on equity of 24.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.90% during the next five years compared to 9.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Verisk Analytics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.48, a number that is poised to hit 1.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK)

The latest stats from [Verisk Analytics Inc., VRSK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.76 million was inferior to 1.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.44.

During the past 100 days, Verisk Analytics Inc.’s (VRSK) raw stochastic average was set at 34.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $181.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $187.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $175.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $177.06. The third major resistance level sits at $180.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $170.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $167.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $166.23.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.07 billion, the company has a total of 156,960K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,999 M while annual income is 666,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 746,300 K while its latest quarter income was 197,700 K.