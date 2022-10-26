Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) kicked off at the price of $65.47: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

October 24, 2022, Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) trading session started at the price of $63.64, that was 3.53% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.50 and dropped to $63.63 before settling in for the closing price of $63.24. A 52-week range for VOYA has been $56.20 – $74.97.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -13.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -32.70%. With a float of $92.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.70 million.

The firm has a total of 6000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Voya Financial Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 3,906,958. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 57,782 shares at a rate of $67.62, taking the stock ownership to the 63,510 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s insider sold 4,054 for $66.48, making the entire transaction worth $269,504. This insider now owns 14,992 shares in total.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.44) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +49.98 while generating a return on equity of 23.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.15% during the next five years compared to 219.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.30, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Voya Financial Inc., VOYA], we can find that recorded value of 1.12 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, Voya Financial Inc.’s (VOYA) raw stochastic average was set at 78.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $66.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $66.74. The third major resistance level sits at $67.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $62.36.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Key Stats

There are 102,175K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.36 billion. As of now, sales total 4,230 M while income totals 2,126 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,519 M while its last quarter net income were 68,000 K.