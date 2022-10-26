VTEX (VTEX) posted a -3.27% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) stock priced at $3.65, up 6.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.91 and dropped to $3.63 before settling in for the closing price of $3.60. VTEX’s price has ranged from $2.66 to $20.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.30%. With a float of $63.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.28 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1727 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

VTEX (VTEX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of VTEX is 26.71%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%.

VTEX (VTEX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VTEX’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VTEX (VTEX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.63 million, its volume of 0.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, VTEX’s (VTEX) raw stochastic average was set at 42.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.96 in the near term. At $4.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.40.

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 743.74 million, the company has a total of 191,029K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 125,770 K while annual income is -60,510 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 38,710 K while its latest quarter income was -21,460 K.