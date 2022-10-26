Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) soared 2.68 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.90, soaring 2.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.09 and dropped to $4.90 before settling in for the closing price of $4.85. Within the past 52 weeks, VUZI’s price has moved between $3.88 and $16.20.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 44.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -25.80%. With a float of $59.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.74 million.

In an organization with 106 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.41, operating margin of -301.68, and the pretax margin is -306.70.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Consumer Electronics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vuzix Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 9,636. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $6.42, taking the stock ownership to the 123,481 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s President and CEO bought 1,250 for $5.58, making the entire transaction worth $6,975. This insider now owns 2,820,613 shares in total.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -306.70 while generating a return on equity of -42.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 13.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.58 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) raw stochastic average was set at 4.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.56. However, in the short run, Vuzix Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.08. Second resistance stands at $5.18. The third major resistance level sits at $5.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.70.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 332.32 million based on 63,991K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,160 K and income totals -40,380 K. The company made 3,010 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,020 K in sales during its previous quarter.